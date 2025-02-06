Russell David Ball Acquires 20,000 Shares of Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY) Stock

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) Director Russell David Ball purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00.

Faraday Copper Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of FDY stock opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.62. Faraday Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.96.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

