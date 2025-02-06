Ryan Jacob Smith Sells 10,752 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 10,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$61,931.52.

Shares of REAL opened at C$6.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.31. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.95 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$462.61 million, a PE ratio of 157.50, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.64.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

