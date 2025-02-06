S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R) Insider Mark Bennett Acquires 275,000 Shares of Stock

S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bennett acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$20,625.00 ($12,971.70).
Mark Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Mark Bennett bought 420,000 shares of S2 Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$33,600.00 ($21,132.08).
S2 Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a current ratio of 9.19.
S2 Resources Company Profile
S2 Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, and platinum-group elements deposits. The company holds interests in the Jillewarra, West Murchison, Three Springs, Koonenberry, Fraser Range, Greater Fosterville, Berkshire, Nerramyne, and Polar Bear projects located in Australia.
