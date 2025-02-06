Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Zacks reports. Safehold had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%.
Safehold Stock Performance
Safehold stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. 436,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,703. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 37.83 and a current ratio of 37.83. Safehold has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $28.80.
Safehold Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAFE
About Safehold
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Safehold
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.