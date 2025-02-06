Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.85 and last traded at $62.81, with a volume of 93645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

