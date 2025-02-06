Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Saga Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $80.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Saga Communications had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Saga Communications will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, bought 240,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,706,851.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 863,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,718,256.25. This represents a 38.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 2,326 shares of Saga Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $28,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 962,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,643,588. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,542 shares of company stock worth $43,597 in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.