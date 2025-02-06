Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Saga Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years.

Saga Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $80.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Saga Communications had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Saga Communications will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, bought 240,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,706,851.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 863,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,718,256.25. This represents a 38.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 2,326 shares of Saga Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $28,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 962,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,643,588. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,542 shares of company stock worth $43,597 in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

