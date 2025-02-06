Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 20,801 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,801 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $1,060,226.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 755,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,482,400.97. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Dominic Phillips sold 64,629 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,969,702.55.

On Monday, December 9th, Dominic Phillips sold 20,136 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $1,015,861.20.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. 2,475,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -114.88 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $57.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Samsara by 69.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IOT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

