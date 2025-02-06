Sandon Capital Investments Limited (SNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 59.74 and a current ratio of 146.29.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in equity markets of Australia. It will primarily invest in securities listed on ASX. The firm invests in under-value securities. It follows an activist approach towards investment. Sandon Capital Investments Limited was formerly known as Global Mining Investments Limited.

