Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Lowered to Hold Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sandoz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Sandoz Group Price Performance

About Sandoz Group

Shares of SDZNY opened at $48.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. Sandoz Group has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $48.66.

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

