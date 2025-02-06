Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

SAND opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $600,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 195.0% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 219.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.