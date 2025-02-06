Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 215 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

