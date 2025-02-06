Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $20,201,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,640,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after buying an additional 791,506 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,757,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,468,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $7,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $10.92 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

