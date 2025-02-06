Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,650 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 126,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,839,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,298,000 after acquiring an additional 66,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darrell W. Crate purchased 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,835.89. The trade was a 6.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

