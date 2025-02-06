Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 3,628 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,259.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 322,942 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TARS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $56.94 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

