Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes $442,000 Position in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 541,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.91% of Lucid Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

LUCD stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUCD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Lucid Diagnostics Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

