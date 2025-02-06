Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Boeing by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Boeing by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $181.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $213.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.00.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

