Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33. Sasol has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sasol by 312.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Sasol during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 81,913.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Sasol by 61.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,243 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

