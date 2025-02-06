Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 241 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,385,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after acquiring an additional 211,071 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 305,634 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 826,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 118,188 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

