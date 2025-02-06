Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 229,921 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 211.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,921 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $25.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

