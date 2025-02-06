Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.68 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 274.50 ($3.43). Schroder Oriental Income shares last traded at GBX 274.50 ($3.43), with a volume of 605,051 shares.
Schroder Oriental Income Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £673.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5,521.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 275.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 273.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.
Schroder Oriental Income Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24,000.00%.
Insider Activity
Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile
Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.
