Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHK. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 19,941.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 107,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.