Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 524,193 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 272,483 shares.The stock last traded at $31.76 and had previously closed at $31.53.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 103,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

