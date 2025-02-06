Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 309.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,446 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

