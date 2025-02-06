Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,089.50 ($13.62) and last traded at GBX 1,087.34 ($13.59), with a volume of 2200253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,083.50 ($13.55).

Scottish Mortgage Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 991.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 903.67. The company has a market capitalization of £15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,109.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Get Scottish Mortgage alerts:

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported GBX 1.12 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Scottish Mortgage Cuts Dividend

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Scottish Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -769.23%.

(Get Free Report)

Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.