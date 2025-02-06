Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook for FOX Q3 Earnings

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FOX in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 44,205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,066,000 after buying an additional 7,897,710 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 964,737 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in FOX by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after acquiring an additional 919,883 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FOX by 3,077.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after buying an additional 857,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 851,127 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

