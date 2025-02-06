Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Estimate for FMC Earnings

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FMC. Barclays raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.62.

FMC Stock Down 33.4 %

FMC stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. FMC has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $433,898. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in FMC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.