Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Reduced Earnings for Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.6 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.