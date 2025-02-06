Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.53 and traded as low as $22.95. Sekisui House shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 486,453 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

