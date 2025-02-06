Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 123648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Capmk raised Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Semrush Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Semrush had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $97.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $32,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 158,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,817.25. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $62,086.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 838,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,470.07. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Semrush by 2,127.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

