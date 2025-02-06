Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $106.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.24.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Shift4 Payments
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $123.25.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shift4 Payments
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.