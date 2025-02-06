Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $106.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,309.12. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

