Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $4.02. 5,310,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 6,038,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,798,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,733,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
