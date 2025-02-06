Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $4.02. 5,310,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 6,038,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,798,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,733,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

