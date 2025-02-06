Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 26,743 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.13% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.51 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

