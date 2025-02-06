Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

RSP opened at $181.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

