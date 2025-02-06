Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 237.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 258.1% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

