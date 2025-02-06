Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1,462.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,132 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.