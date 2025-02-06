Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.80 Million Holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.86% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the third quarter worth $2,062,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGT opened at $139.81 on Thursday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $140.57. The firm has a market cap of $220.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average is $134.67.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

