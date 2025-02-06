Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,356 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

