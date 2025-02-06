Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,187 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10,714.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 826,482 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,669,000 after buying an additional 806,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,990,000 after buying an additional 417,635 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,405,000 after acquiring an additional 396,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,931,000 after acquiring an additional 377,456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $95.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

