Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

