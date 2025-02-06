Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 2,014 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 903.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 157,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $184.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.99 and its 200-day moving average is $178.65.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

