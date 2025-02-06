Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 35,754 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,754 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

