Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 402000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.
Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.
