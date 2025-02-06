Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 39.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.1 %

LAC stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $683.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.