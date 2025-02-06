Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,194,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,717,503,000 after buying an additional 302,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in 3M by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,815,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,942 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,268,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,036 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 11,601.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

NYSE MMM opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 45,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $6,791,852.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,359,457.18. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $346,234.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,329.15. This trade represents a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

