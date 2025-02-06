Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.70 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70, Zacks reports. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. Simon Property Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.400-12.650 EPS.
Simon Property Group Price Performance
Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.97. The stock had a trading volume of 45,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,869. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $139.25 and a one year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.74.
Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on SPG
Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group
In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Simon Property Group
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Alphabet’s 8% Drop Might Be the Entry Opportunity of the Year
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Volatility is Back: 3 Must-Have Stocks to Weather the Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.