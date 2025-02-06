Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Skechers U.S.A. updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.150 EPS.
Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance
NYSE SKX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,585.96. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $554,618.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,798.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.
About Skechers U.S.A.
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Skechers U.S.A.
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.