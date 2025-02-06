Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Skechers U.S.A. updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.150 EPS.

NYSE SKX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,585.96. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $554,618.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,798.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

