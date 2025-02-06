Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.200 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.24.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

