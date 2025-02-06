Soleil Boughton Sells 4,153 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,844.10. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Soleil Boughton sold 54,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,619,174.70.

On Monday, January 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,343 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $70,055.70.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 95.72 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 109,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

