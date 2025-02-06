Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Issues Earnings Results

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.21% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

