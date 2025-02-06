Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Issues Earnings Results

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.21% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Powering Profits: Utility Stocks That Shine in Volatility
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Cirrus Logic Upgraded After Q3 Earnings Beat—More Gains Ahead?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- RTX and Lockheed Martin: Buy 1 for Today and 1 for Tomorrow
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.