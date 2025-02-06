Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.
Sonos Price Performance
SONO stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 2,078,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,906. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. Sonos has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.97.
About Sonos
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sonos
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.