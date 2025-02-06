Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

SONO stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 2,078,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,906. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. Sonos has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

